First Trust Advisors LP Has $26.89 Million Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,073 shares of the company's stock after selling 468,503 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $26,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $43,563,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,563,750. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $2,324,464.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,510,935.52. The trade was a 23.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 631,263 shares valued at $66,793,857. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $92.76 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.33. The business's fifty day moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average is $88.02.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HOOD. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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