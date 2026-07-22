First Trust Advisors LP Has $350.53 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 714,287 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 151,467 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.34% of Hubbell worth $350,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hubbell by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,514,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,116,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,015,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $452,675,000 after buying an additional 278,649 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 551,620 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $244,980,000 after buying an additional 208,327 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 355.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 222,485 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,738,000 after buying an additional 173,668 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $68,164,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $554.38.

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Hubbell Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $479.64 on Wednesday. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $403.82 and a 1 year high of $565.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business's 50-day moving average is $488.17 and its 200-day moving average is $496.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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