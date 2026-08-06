First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.70 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP - Free Report) by 2,232.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,661 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 68,589 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,788 shares of the company's stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,794.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,599 shares of the company's stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 124.1% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 158,274 shares of the company's stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 87,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 187.3% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 22,812 shares of the company's stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Inspire Medical Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Inspire Medical Systems this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSP. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $147.03.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 15.03%.The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company's revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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