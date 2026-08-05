First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.41 Million Position in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,048 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,826 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Universal Technical Institute worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UTI alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,998,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,717 shares of the company's stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 109,100 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 807,500 shares of the company's stock worth $21,100,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 264,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company's stock.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $221.61 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CAO Christine Kline sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $155,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,326.52. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda J. Srere sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 127,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,667,566.76. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,117,545 shares of company stock worth $128,998,420 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on UTI shares. Northland Securities set a $41.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Griffin Securities set a $49.00 price target on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Universal Technical Institute from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Universal Technical Institute, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Universal Technical Institute wasn't on the list.

While Universal Technical Institute currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here