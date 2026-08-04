First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM - Free Report) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,925 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 75,426 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 955 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

APAM opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 73.11%. The company had revenue of $307.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $301.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. Artisan Partners Asset Management's payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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