First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Free Report) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,425 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 136,106 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Zeta Global worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zeta Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,051,314 shares of the company's stock worth $469,094,000 after buying an additional 1,325,717 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 11,162,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,907 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at $121,502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,582,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,603,000 after acquiring an additional 673,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,013,776 shares of the company's stock worth $102,030,000 after purchasing an additional 33,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZETA. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Zeta Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Zeta Global from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Zeta Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zeta Global

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $149,175.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,001,461.50. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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