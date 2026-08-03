First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.14 Million Stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. $VTS

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS - Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,885 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 85,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.81% of Vitesse Energy worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,499.3% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 420,001 shares of the company's stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 403,843 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 2,102.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 195,070 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 17.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 193,195 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 143,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Vitesse Energy by 48.4% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 346,470 shares of the company's stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph S. Steinberg acquired 40,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $660,653.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 108,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,360. This represents a 60.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.94% of the company's stock.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VTS opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.58. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. Vitesse Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently -350.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTS. Zacks Research cut shares of Vitesse Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vitesse Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Vitesse Energy

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy NYSE: VTS is an independent exploration and production company primarily focused on onshore oil and gas assets in the United States. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company identifies, acquires and develops low-decline, shallow to intermediate depth vertical wells, targeting predictable production profiles and stable cash flows. Vitesse leverages a lean operational model to optimize well performance and reduce unit operating costs across its asset base.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Arkoma Basin of eastern Oklahoma and the Ark-La-Tex region, where it holds acreage positions in multiple formations.

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