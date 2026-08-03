First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.23 Million Stake in WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,822 shares of the company's stock after selling 69,918 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of WisdomTree worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WT. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 591,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 93,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,009,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,259,000 after buying an additional 1,013,658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in WisdomTree by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,862 shares of the company's stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 114,980 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in WisdomTree by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 561,886 shares of the company's stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 291,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,110,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,552.55. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 157,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,431.94. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WisdomTree Price Performance

WisdomTree stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.17. WisdomTree, Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $21.23.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 13.27%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. WisdomTree's payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of WisdomTree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WisdomTree from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut WisdomTree from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WT

Key WisdomTree News

Here are the key news stories impacting WisdomTree this week:

Positive Sentiment: WisdomTree reported adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share , above the $0.26 consensus estimate and up from $0.18 a year earlier. Revenue reached $177.2 million , topping the $170.62 million forecast and increasing 57.3% year over year. WisdomTree Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

WisdomTree reported adjusted earnings of , above the $0.26 consensus estimate and up from $0.18 a year earlier. Revenue reached , topping the $170.62 million forecast and increasing 57.3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The results point to strong operating momentum, supported by higher revenue and profitability. WisdomTree posted an 11.26% net margin and 33.31% return on equity, while quarterly earnings growth significantly outpaced the prior-year period. WisdomTree Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

The results point to strong operating momentum, supported by higher revenue and profitability. WisdomTree posted an 11.26% net margin and 33.31% return on equity, while quarterly earnings growth significantly outpaced the prior-year period. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings call and presentation provided additional detail on the quarter’s performance and business outlook, giving investors more context on the company’s growth initiatives. WisdomTree Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings call and presentation provided additional detail on the quarter’s performance and business outlook, giving investors more context on the company’s growth initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the positive earnings reaction, valuation remains a consideration: WT trades at a reported price-to-earnings ratio of about 47, and the stock is near its 52-week high. Investors may therefore expect continued earnings and asset-growth momentum.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report).

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