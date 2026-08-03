First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.33 Million Position in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,628 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 20,767 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Domino's Pizza worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,212 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Domino's Pizza by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 16,576 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,117 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,544,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 21,977.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $381,254,000 after purchasing an additional 910,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $421.00 to $359.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $574.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino's Pizza has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $402.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Insider Transactions at Domino's Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 12,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.04, for a total transaction of $4,002,957.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,718.08. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 10,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.83, for a total value of $3,589,505.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,829 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,948.07. The trade was a 19.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,742 shares of company stock worth $8,041,746. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

More Domino's Pizza News

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $4.25 from $4.22, increased its Q4 2026 forecast to $6.00 from $5.98, and lifted its Q2 2027 estimate to $4.55 from $4.42. These revisions point to slightly stronger expectations for portions of the near-term earnings outlook. Domino's Pizza analyst estimate report

Zacks raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $4.25 from $4.22, increased its Q4 2026 forecast to $6.00 from $5.98, and lifted its Q2 2027 estimate to $4.55 from $4.42. These revisions point to slightly stronger expectations for portions of the near-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The current-year consensus EPS estimate remains approximately $18.90, while Zacks projects FY2026 EPS of $18.44. The small differences indicate that the revisions are unlikely to materially change the immediate earnings narrative on their own.

The current-year consensus EPS estimate remains approximately $18.90, while Zacks projects FY2026 EPS of $18.44. The small differences indicate that the revisions are unlikely to materially change the immediate earnings narrative on their own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $4.64 from $4.79, cut Q4 2027 to $6.81 from $6.84, and reduced Q1 2028 to $4.58 from $4.60. It also lowered FY2026 EPS to $18.44 from $18.59, leaving the forecast below the current consensus.

Zacks lowered its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $4.64 from $4.79, cut Q4 2027 to $6.81 from $6.84, and reduced Q1 2028 to $4.58 from $4.60. It also lowered FY2026 EPS to $18.44 from $18.59, leaving the forecast below the current consensus. Negative Sentiment: The largest revision was to FY2028 EPS, which fell to $21.58 from $22.34. That reduction implies weaker longer-term earnings growth than previously expected and may be contributing to investor caution, particularly with the stock trading near its 200-day moving average.

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $347.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.47 and a 200-day moving average of $353.06. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $282.00 and a 1-year high of $477.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.10). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.86%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Domino's Pizza's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is currently 45.15%.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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