First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR - Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,792 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 26,801 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Victory Capital worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the company's stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the company's stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company's stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCTR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $99.03 on Monday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $387.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $364.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Victory Capital's quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Victory Capital's payout ratio is 45.05%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital NASDAQ: VCTR is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR - Free Report).

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