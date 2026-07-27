First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,914 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 80,539 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Wabtec worth $47,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,890 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in Wabtec by 208.7% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Wabtec by 11.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,097 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Wabtec by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Wabtec News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wabtec this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $318.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Wabtec from $284.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Wabtec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $310.64.

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Insider Activity at Wabtec

In related news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $303,612.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,391,541.62. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,571. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:WAB opened at $302.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock's fifty day moving average is $265.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.43. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $184.26 and a 52 week high of $302.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.59%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report).

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