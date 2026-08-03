First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. $CDRE

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE - Free Report) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,898 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 107,647 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of Cadre worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 34.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Cadre by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,451 shares of the company's stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company's stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,040 shares of the company's stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $3,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,817,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,805,681.17. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,091,500. Insiders own 30.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDRE. Zacks Research raised Cadre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cadre from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDRE

Cadre Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $30.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The firm's 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Cadre's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

About Cadre

Cadre NYSE: CDRE is a technology‐driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional‐grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm's platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

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