First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in XPO, Inc. $XPO

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,785 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of XPO worth $15,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,267,881 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $810,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,434 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of XPO by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,331,280 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $559,905,000 after buying an additional 736,224 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of XPO by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,652,589 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $496,423,000 after buying an additional 499,220 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,970,231 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $403,684,000 after acquiring an additional 261,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in XPO by 115.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,420,899 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $470,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on XPO in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut XPO from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of XPO from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XPO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $517,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,045,492.89. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

Key XPO News

Here are the key news stories impacting XPO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. XPO reported adjusted diluted EPS of $1.70, up from $1.05 a year ago and above the approximately $1.48–$1.49 analyst consensus. Revenue rose 13.2% year over year to roughly $2.35 billion, surpassing the $2.28 billion estimate. XPO Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

XPO reported adjusted diluted EPS of $1.70, up from $1.05 a year ago and above the approximately $1.48–$1.49 analyst consensus. Revenue rose 13.2% year over year to roughly $2.35 billion, surpassing the $2.28 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: LTL performance and margin improvement were key positives. Management expects the LTL operating ratio to remain below 81% in the third quarter and is targeting at least 200 basis points of full-year margin improvement. Better productivity, pricing and operating execution could support earnings growth. XPO LTL Margin Outlook

Management expects the LTL operating ratio to remain below 81% in the third quarter and is targeting at least 200 basis points of full-year margin improvement. Better productivity, pricing and operating execution could support earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Demand trends improved. Greater shipping demand from manufacturers and commentary suggesting renewed U.S. industrial activity strengthen the case for higher freight volumes and continued momentum in XPO’s core LTL network. XPO Sees Greater Demand from Manufacturers

Greater shipping demand from manufacturers and commentary suggesting renewed U.S. industrial activity strengthen the case for higher freight volumes and continued momentum in XPO’s core LTL network. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and execution remain considerations. With a reported P/E ratio of about 68, expectations are elevated. XPO must deliver the projected margin gains and sustain industrial demand; any slowdown or failure to meet the operating-ratio target could limit further upside.

XPO Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of XPO stock opened at $199.73 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.68 and a 1-year high of $232.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.23 and a 200-day moving average of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.85.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

Further Reading

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