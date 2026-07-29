First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,965 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $25,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,402,995,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,001,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,332,366,000 after buying an additional 4,276,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,807,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $831,123,000 after buying an additional 4,195,862 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,301,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,190,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,791 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised Digital Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC cut Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $218.00.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $193.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.23 and a 12 month high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 236.89%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

See Also

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