First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,919 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 17,614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in S&P Global by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 158,514 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $67,422,000 after purchasing an additional 70,804 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $3,617,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 34.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 114 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.4% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,396,452 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $593,967,000 after buying an additional 96,150 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $523.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPGI

Key Stories Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts see substantial upside. Citigroup raised its price target to $500 and maintained a “buy” rating, while JPMorgan, Barclays and Robert W. Baird retained positive ratings with targets ranging from $513 to $553. Analyst price-target updates

Citigroup raised its price target to $500 and maintained a “buy” rating, while JPMorgan, Barclays and Robert W. Baird retained positive ratings with targets ranging from $513 to $553. Positive Sentiment: Potential earnings upside remains. Erste Group expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $18.68, above the $17.61 consensus estimate, although it reduced its fiscal 2027 forecast to $20.32 from $20.92. Erste Group earnings estimates

Erste Group expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $18.68, above the $17.61 consensus estimate, although it reduced its fiscal 2027 forecast to $20.32 from $20.92. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and growth initiatives support the long-term case. Management highlighted AI-related growth, strong benchmark demand and higher buybacks following the Mobility spin-off, including a planned $7 billion repurchase program. SPGI Q2 earnings call highlights

Management highlighted AI-related growth, strong benchmark demand and higher buybacks following the Mobility spin-off, including a planned $7 billion repurchase program. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global expanded its data offerings. New With Intelligence private-markets datasets, fund-performance information and editorial content are being integrated into Capital IQ Pro, potentially strengthening the platform’s subscription and AI-enabled workflow capabilities. S&P Global private markets datasets announcement

New With Intelligence private-markets datasets, fund-performance information and editorial content are being integrated into Capital IQ Pro, potentially strengthening the platform’s subscription and AI-enabled workflow capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter results were mixed. Revenue exceeded expectations and rose year over year, but reports characterized EPS performance as a miss or only a narrow beat, contributing to investor disappointment despite solid operating trends. S&P Global second-quarter results

Revenue exceeded expectations and rose year over year, but reports characterized EPS performance as a miss or only a narrow beat, contributing to investor disappointment despite solid operating trends. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns are limiting enthusiasm. One analysis argues that SPGI’s roughly 18% decline creates a buying opportunity, while another says the stock still appears slightly overvalued, suggesting investors remain cautious about its earnings multiple. S&P Global valuation analysis

One analysis argues that SPGI’s roughly 18% decline creates a buying opportunity, while another says the stock still appears slightly overvalued, suggesting investors remain cautious about its earnings multiple. Negative Sentiment: Recent performance has lagged peers. S&P Global underperformed comparable financial and business-services companies, reinforcing the market’s negative near-term reaction to earnings and forward expectations. S&P Global stock performance versus competitors

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $414.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $424.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.20. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 31.37%.S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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