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First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Advanced Energy Industries logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Trust Advisors LP cut its Advanced Energy Industries stake by 13.9% in the first quarter, selling 23,365 shares and retaining 144,751 shares valued at approximately $46.7 million. Institutional investors collectively own 99.67% of AEIS.
  • Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with 11 analysts rating the stock a Buy and three rating it Hold. The consensus rating is Moderate Buy, with an average price target of $404.25.
  • Advanced Energy Industries exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $2.09 in EPS and $511 million in revenue, with revenue up 26.3% year over year. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,751 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 23,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $46,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telligent Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,600 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,359 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $303.99 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.40 and a 52-week high of $397.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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