First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 100,420 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. $BV

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV - Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,460 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 100,420 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of BrightView worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BrightView alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BV. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BrightView by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,038,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,405,000 after buying an additional 179,757 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,268,756 shares of the company's stock worth $62,118,000 after buying an additional 192,376 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,879,712 shares of the company's stock worth $22,162,000 after buying an additional 99,103 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 25.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 130,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 17.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Stock Down 18.9%

NYSE BV opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock's 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $992.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 1.18. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $16.39.

BrightView (NYSE:BV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.12). BrightView had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BV. Zacks Research lowered shares of BrightView from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BrightView in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BrightView

More BrightView News

Here are the key news stories impacting BrightView this week:

Positive Sentiment: BrightView maintained modest revenue growth, with fiscal Q3 net service revenue rising 1.3% to $717.6 million. Maintenance Services revenue increased 1.8% to $517.9 million, and land-maintenance revenue rose for a second consecutive quarter. BrightView reports $717.6 million Q3 revenue as net income falls

BrightView maintained modest revenue growth, with fiscal Q3 net service revenue rising 1.3% to $717.6 million. Maintenance Services revenue increased 1.8% to $517.9 million, and land-maintenance revenue rose for a second consecutive quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company provided fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $2.750 billion to $2.780 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $340 million to $345 million, offering investors an updated outlook for the full year. BrightView reports fiscal 2026 guidance

The company provided fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $2.750 billion to $2.780 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $340 million to $345 million, offering investors an updated outlook for the full year. Neutral Sentiment: Insider and institutional trading was mixed: one insider reportedly purchased 5,000 shares, while recent institutional filings showed both sizable additions and reductions. These transactions provide limited near-term direction for the stock. BrightView insider and institutional activity

Insider and institutional trading was mixed: one insider reportedly purchased 5,000 shares, while recent institutional filings showed both sizable additions and reductions. These transactions provide limited near-term direction for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA fell to $96.1 million from $113.2 million a year earlier, while net income dropped to $6.1 million from $32.3 million. Net margin declined to 0.9%, highlighting significant pressure on profitability despite higher revenue. BrightView reports declining net income

Adjusted EBITDA fell to $96.1 million from $113.2 million a year earlier, while net income dropped to $6.1 million from $32.3 million. Net margin declined to 0.9%, highlighting significant pressure on profitability despite higher revenue. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share missed consensus expectations of roughly $0.28–$0.29, and revenue of $717.6 million came in below the $726.1 million estimate. Earnings also declined from $0.30 per share in the prior-year quarter. BrightView misses Q3 earnings and revenue estimates

About BrightView

BrightView Inc NYSE: BV is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company's core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView's service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider BrightView, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BrightView wasn't on the list.

While BrightView currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here