First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 195,101 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,865 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 195,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Roivant Sciences worth $12,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 570.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,390,792 shares of the company's stock worth $399,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,359,553 shares of the company's stock worth $1,266,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,982,633 shares of the company's stock worth $238,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,750,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,272,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.59.

View Our Latest Report on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $34.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.11. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,750 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $610,245.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,474 shares in the company, valued at $566,376.12. The trade was a 51.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 12,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $436,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,689,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at $482,953,776.48. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,055,913 shares of company stock valued at $69,639,633 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roivant Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roivant Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Roivant Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here