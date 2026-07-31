First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 213,917 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,132 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 213,917 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $171,681,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,609,307 shares of the company's stock worth $98,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,151 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,497,048 shares of the company's stock worth $91,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,507,559 shares of the company's stock worth $45,293,000 after purchasing an additional 238,042 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,469,453 shares of the company's stock worth $59,025,000 after purchasing an additional 42,375 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKD shares. Zacks Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.60.

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Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

BKD stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 0.58. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $764.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.16 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 15,050.32%. Equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

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