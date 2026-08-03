First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 244,763 Shares of Chimera Investment Corporation $CIM

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM - Free Report) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 244,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Chimera Investment worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 68,905 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 4.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 134,688 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CIM shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chimera Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.75.

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Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CIM stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.35 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 9.36%.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.4%. Chimera Investment's payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation NYSE: CIM is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage assets. The company's portfolio primarily consists of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, whole loan residential mortgages and other mortgage-related assets. As a REIT, Chimera Investment aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through its focus on high-quality collateral and disciplined risk management.

The firm's core business activities include identifying and acquiring portfolios of residential mortgage loans and securities from financial institutions and in the secondary market.

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