First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 386,212 Shares of Sotera Health Company $SHC

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC - Free Report) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,609 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 386,212 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Sotera Health worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Sotera Health by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 21,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,228,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,189,000 after buying an additional 2,756,583 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 11,645,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,418,000 after buying an additional 3,735,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,772,059 shares of the company's stock worth $119,460,000 after acquiring an additional 312,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sotera Health by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,965,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.25.

View Our Latest Report on SHC

Insider Activity at Sotera Health

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,735,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $193,194,516.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sotera Health Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Sotera Health Company has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock's 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $270.78 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 9.91%.The firm's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.010 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health Company will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Inc NASDAQ: SHC is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

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