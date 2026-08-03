First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 62,155 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,151 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 62,155 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of ExlService worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,927,793 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $251,576,000 after purchasing an additional 514,911 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ExlService by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,625 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $174,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,652 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ExlService by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,781,036 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $160,467,000 after purchasing an additional 364,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ExlService by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,412 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $123,181,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,689,373 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $74,383,000 after buying an additional 705,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on shares of ExlService and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,426,215.34. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 153,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,632,574.90. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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