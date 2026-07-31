First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 114,080 AGCO Corporation $AGCO

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114,080 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $13,218,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of AGCO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,939,113 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $306,608,000 after purchasing an additional 98,988 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in AGCO by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,048,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $213,736,000 after buying an additional 235,913 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in AGCO by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 179,617 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 94,183 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,700,000. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,094,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting AGCO

Here are the key news stories impacting AGCO this week:

Positive Sentiment: AGCO reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $1.43, up from $1.35 a year earlier, and analysts continue to project earnings growth beyond 2026. Zacks Research modestly raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $9.19 from $9.16. AGCO Reports Second-Quarter Results

AGCO reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $1.43, up from $1.35 a year earlier, and analysts continue to project earnings growth beyond 2026. Zacks Research modestly raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $9.19 from $9.16. Positive Sentiment: The company’s valuation may provide some support, with the stock trading at roughly 10 times earnings and several analysts’ price targets remaining above its recent trading level. However, these targets may not yet reflect the reduced guidance.

The company’s valuation may provide some support, with the stock trading at roughly 10 times earnings and several analysts’ price targets remaining above its recent trading level. However, these targets may not yet reflect the reduced guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Management discussed the operating environment and outlook during the second-quarter earnings call, offering investors additional detail on demand trends, cost actions and the path to recovery. AGCO Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management discussed the operating environment and outlook during the second-quarter earnings call, offering investors additional detail on demand trends, cost actions and the path to recovery. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 1.0% year over year to approximately $2.61 billion, below estimates ranging from roughly $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.43 also missed consensus estimates of approximately $1.47 to $1.54. AGCO Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Second-quarter revenue fell 1.0% year over year to approximately $2.61 billion, below estimates ranging from roughly $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.43 also missed consensus estimates of approximately $1.47 to $1.54. Negative Sentiment: AGCO cut its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to approximately $5.50–$5.75 from expectations near $5.99, while revenue guidance of $10.1–$10.2 billion is below the roughly $10.6 billion consensus. The reduction reflects softer farm-equipment demand, margin pressure and tariff costs. AGCO Cuts 2026 Outlook

AGCO cut its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to approximately $5.50–$5.75 from expectations near $5.99, while revenue guidance of $10.1–$10.2 billion is below the roughly $10.6 billion consensus. The reduction reflects softer farm-equipment demand, margin pressure and tariff costs. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research reduced several 2027 estimates, including FY2027 EPS to $7.63 from $7.97, suggesting analysts expect the demand weakness to persist beyond the current year.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $107.26 on Friday. AGCO Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.21 and a 52 week high of $143.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company's 50-day moving average price is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.64.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. AGCO's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $129.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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