First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,633 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 374,202 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,953,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $472,617,000 after buying an additional 4,431,897 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,938,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,945,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1,019.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,005,374 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $56,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,955,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Trading Down 3.3%

SBRA stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $211.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.25.

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About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

Further Reading

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