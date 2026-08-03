First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,853 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 59,872 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 188,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,166,256. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.72 per share, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,107,569.28. This represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $51.58 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $51.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

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