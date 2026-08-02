First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR - Free Report) by 127.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,816 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 75,663 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 41.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,536 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,301,000 after purchasing an additional 244,562 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 51,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,756 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,154,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.21.

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First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.0%

FR opened at $65.99 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $69.88. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 47.97%.First Industrial Realty Trust's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.120-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants' supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

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