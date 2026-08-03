First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. $SD

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD - Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 90,524 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.14% of SandRidge Energy worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 391.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SD. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Freedom Capital raised SandRidge Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SandRidge Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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SandRidge Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.55. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.37%.The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million.

SandRidge Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from SandRidge Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. SandRidge Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc NYSE: SD is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of onshore oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company concentrates its operations primarily in the Anadarko Basin, applying horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to exploit unconventional reservoirs. SandRidge's asset portfolio includes both crude oil and natural gas liquids, complemented by associated gas production, with infrastructure investments designed to optimize midstream availability and enhance capital efficiency.

Founded in 2006 by industry veteran Tom L.

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