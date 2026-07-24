First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,397,991 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,061,179 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $128,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,719 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $901,751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,869,143 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $835,626,000 after buying an additional 431,728 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,537,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,193,841 shares of the technology company's stock worth $316,916,000 after buying an additional 49,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $911,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,808,425.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,144,667.54. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,125. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $39.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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