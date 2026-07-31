First Trust Advisors LP Sells 14,882 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,470 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 14,882 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Aercap worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,112,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $735,003,000 after purchasing an additional 184,425 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,272,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $470,517,000 after buying an additional 1,179,241 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,804,003 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $403,103,000 after buying an additional 31,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,772 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $393,726,000 after buying an additional 71,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WGI DM LLC boosted its stake in Aercap by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WGI DM LLC now owns 2,586,515 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $371,837,000 after buying an additional 30,703 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aercap Price Performance

Shares of AER opened at $152.96 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $156.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 37.85%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aercap announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Key Aercap News

Here are the key news stories impacting Aercap this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat estimates: AerCap reported adjusted earnings of $5.14 per share, exceeding the $4.14 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $2.22 billion, above expectations of $2.10 billion. Adjusted net income was $811 million. AerCap Q2 2026 Results

AerCap reported adjusted earnings of $5.14 per share, exceeding the $4.14 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $2.22 billion, above expectations of $2.10 billion. Adjusted net income was $811 million. Positive Sentiment: Strong operating demand: Industry coverage pointed to continued demand for aircraft, a supportive backdrop for AerCap’s leasing activity and asset values. The earnings surprise helped push the stock to a new one-year high. Continued Demand Drives AerCap Figures

Industry coverage pointed to continued demand for aircraft, a supportive backdrop for AerCap’s leasing activity and asset values. The earnings surprise helped push the stock to a new one-year high. Positive Sentiment: Higher analyst targets: Truist raised its price target from $175 to $180 and maintained a “buy” rating. Morgan Stanley lifted its target from $155 to $165, although it retained an “equal weight” rating.

Truist raised its price target from $175 to $180 and maintained a “buy” rating. Morgan Stanley lifted its target from $155 to $165, although it retained an “equal weight” rating. Positive Sentiment: Dividend announced: AerCap declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 12, providing continued shareholder returns. AerCap Interim Financial Report

AerCap declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 12, providing continued shareholder returns. Negative Sentiment: Guidance remains a watch point: AerCap set fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $16.80, below the roughly $17.20–$17.39 analyst expectation, which could limit further gains despite the quarterly beat.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AER shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aercap from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aercap presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $172.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aercap

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

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