First Trust Advisors LP Sells 201,490 Shares of Mattel, Inc. $MAT

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT - Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,750 shares of the company's stock after selling 201,490 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Mattel worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Mattel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,736 shares of the company's stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Mattel

Here are the key news stories impacting Mattel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mattel promoted Roberto Stanichi to president, chief marketing and brand officer, expanding his responsibility for global brands and marketing. The move could improve coordination across Barbie, Hot Wheels and other franchises and support international brand growth. Mattel Promotes Roberto Stanichi to President, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer

Mattel promoted Roberto Stanichi to president, chief marketing and brand officer, expanding his responsibility for global brands and marketing. The move could improve coordination across Barbie, Hot Wheels and other franchises and support international brand growth. Positive Sentiment: New and collectible product activity remains active, including Hot Wheels releases, a Nightmare Before Christmas Monster High doll, Holiday Barbie and KPop Demon Hunters dolls. These launches may support seasonal sales and demonstrate continued use of Mattel’s entertainment and licensing portfolio. Monster High Doll Launch

New and collectible product activity remains active, including Hot Wheels releases, a Nightmare Before Christmas Monster High doll, Holiday Barbie and KPop Demon Hunters dolls. These launches may support seasonal sales and demonstrate continued use of Mattel’s entertainment and licensing portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to second-quarter earnings, with Hot Wheels momentum, digital gaming performance and improving retailer conditions identified as potential revenue drivers. However, margin pressure and the strength of the consumer recovery remain key questions. Mattel Q2 Earnings Preview

Investors are looking ahead to second-quarter earnings, with Hot Wheels momentum, digital gaming performance and improving retailer conditions identified as potential revenue drivers. However, margin pressure and the strength of the consumer recovery remain key questions. Neutral Sentiment: Reports of a scramble over the Barbie sequel highlight both significant franchise value and execution risk. A successful follow-up could generate future licensing and toy demand, but delays or production uncertainty may postpone that opportunity. There’s a Scramble Underway Over a Barbie Sequel

Reports of a scramble over the Barbie sequel highlight both significant franchise value and execution risk. A successful follow-up could generate future licensing and toy demand, but delays or production uncertainty may postpone that opportunity. Negative Sentiment: The leadership change and sequel reports do not yet provide evidence of incremental earnings, leaving investors focused on whether Mattel can convert brand activity into stronger sales and margins. That lack of a clear near-term catalyst may be weighing on the shares ahead of results.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Zacks Research upgraded Mattel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mattel from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mattel

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

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