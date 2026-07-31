First Trust Advisors LP Sells 43,793 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,938 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,793 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Guardant Health worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 169,731 shares of the company's stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Guardant Health by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,537 shares of the company's stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company's stock worth $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $135.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler set a $127.00 price target on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GH

Key Stories Impacting Guardant Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Guardant Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and testing growth exceeded expectations. Second-quarter revenue rose 44% year over year to $335.0 million, surpassing the $314.2 million consensus estimate. Oncology revenue increased 38% to $219.1 million, while oncology testing volume jumped 63% to approximately 104,000 tests. Guardant Health Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Increases 2026 Revenue Guidance

Second-quarter revenue rose 44% year over year to $335.0 million, surpassing the $314.2 million consensus estimate. Oncology revenue increased 38% to $219.1 million, while oncology testing volume jumped 63% to approximately 104,000 tests. Positive Sentiment: The adjusted loss narrowed substantially. Guardant Health reported a second-quarter loss of $0.42 per share, better than the $0.76-per-share analyst estimate and improved from a $0.44 loss in the year-ago quarter. The earnings beat signals better operating leverage despite the company remaining unprofitable. Guardant Health Q2 Adjusted Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises

Guardant Health reported a second-quarter loss of $0.42 per share, better than the $0.76-per-share analyst estimate and improved from a $0.44 loss in the year-ago quarter. The earnings beat signals better operating leverage despite the company remaining unprofitable. Positive Sentiment: Guardant raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared with analyst expectations near $1.3 billion. The outlook increase reinforces confidence in demand for its precision-oncology testing products and was a key catalyst for the stock’s gain. Guardant Health Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Increases 2026 Revenue Guidance

to approximately $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared with analyst expectations near $1.3 billion. The outlook increase reinforces confidence in demand for its precision-oncology testing products and was a key catalyst for the stock’s gain. Neutral Sentiment: Management is scheduled to participate in investor conferences in August and September, providing potential opportunities to discuss growth, guidance and the path toward profitability. Guardant Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $152.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.03. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,509 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,607.58. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 100,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $12,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,012,919 shares in the company, valued at $254,231,669.70. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 708,565 shares of company stock worth $90,556,597 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

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