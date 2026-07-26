First Trust Advisors LP Sells 49,135 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,285 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,135 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Vertiv worth $69,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $808,701,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company's stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $2,197,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $290.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The stock has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $313.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Glj Research raised shares of Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $343.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to “strong-buy” , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Zacks.com

KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading AI infrastructure play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Article Title

Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Article Title

Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Article Title

Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Article Title

The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Article Title

Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Negative Sentiment: One recent note said Vertiv dipped more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting short-term volatility despite the strong fundamental backdrop. Article Title

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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