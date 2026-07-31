First Trust Advisors LP Sells 57,392 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN - Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,691 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 57,392 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Align Technology worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 158 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 77.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Align Technology by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Align Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Align Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Align reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share versus the $2.62 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $1.06 billion, ahead of expectations and up 4.3% year over year. Non-GAAP margins also improved. Align Technology Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Align reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share versus the $2.62 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $1.06 billion, ahead of expectations and up 4.3% year over year. Non-GAAP margins also improved. Positive Sentiment: Clear-aligner momentum remains strong: Record Invisalign shipments and continued expansion of digital workflows support Align’s core growth strategy. Management highlighted increased adoption of connected orthodontic tools and reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. ALGN Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Digital Growth Push

Record Invisalign shipments and continued expansion of digital workflows support Align’s core growth strategy. Management highlighted increased adoption of connected orthodontic tools and reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Board and strategic changes could enhance shareholder value: Align plans to add three independent directors and conduct an operational review following discussions with Elliott Investment Management. The initiatives may improve governance, efficiency and capital allocation. Align Technology to overhaul board following engagement with Elliott

Align plans to add three independent directors and conduct an operational review following discussions with Elliott Investment Management. The initiatives may improve governance, efficiency and capital allocation. Neutral Sentiment: Digital orthodontics remains a long-term focus: At its 2026 Invisalign Ortho Summit, Align presented its “Beyond Possible” vision for connected digital orthodontics, emphasizing integration of Invisalign, iTero scanners and exocad software. The event reinforces the company’s strategy but provides limited immediate financial impact. Align Technology Hosts 2026 Invisalign Ortho Summit

At its 2026 Invisalign Ortho Summit, Align presented its “Beyond Possible” vision for connected digital orthodontics, emphasizing integration of Invisalign, iTero scanners and exocad software. The event reinforces the company’s strategy but provides limited immediate financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Near-term concerns temper the earnings beat: Third-quarter revenue guidance was broadly in line but was viewed as slightly below some expectations. Investors are also monitoring scanner pricing pressure and weaker systems performance, which could limit revenue growth and offset clear-aligner strength. Needham maintained a Hold rating, citing capped near-term upside. Align Technology Hold Rating Maintained

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Align Technology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Align Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALGN

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock opened at $173.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $200.43. The company's 50 day moving average price is $174.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.25.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc NASDAQ: ALGN pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company's signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

Featured Stories

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