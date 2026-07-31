First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 130,492 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $14,953,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of IPG Photonics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 199,766 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,487,103 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $321,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,376,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 374.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,007 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 27,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.17.

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Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,195,104.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,158,036.78. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 65,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $6,809,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,463,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $669,856,619.28. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,716 shares of company stock worth $14,277,206. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company's stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $84.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 123.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.45. IPG Photonics Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $155.82.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.99 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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