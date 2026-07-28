First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,303 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 161,659 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $40,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 839 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 3,449 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.4%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.41 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option activity may signal bullish positioning rather than outright bearishness. The highlighted strike is more than 18% below the current share price, suggesting some traders could be selling puts and expressing confidence that the stock will remain above that level ahead of Uber’s Aug. 5 second-quarter earnings report. Unusual Put Options Activity in UBER Technologies Could Imply Upside in UBER Stock

Unusually heavy put-option activity may signal bullish positioning rather than outright bearishness. The highlighted strike is more than 18% below the current share price, suggesting some traders could be selling puts and expressing confidence that the stock will remain above that level ahead of Uber’s Aug. 5 second-quarter earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Uber is expanding Uber Eats beyond restaurants through a partnership with Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and Champs Sports, providing delivery from more than 1,000 U.S. locations. The move supports diversification of bookings and revenue while ride-hailing growth faces increasing autonomous-vehicle uncertainty. Uber Leans Into Deliveries As Waymo Rift Rekindles Questions About Its Autonomy Strategy

Uber is expanding Uber Eats beyond restaurants through a partnership with Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and Champs Sports, providing delivery from more than 1,000 U.S. locations. The move supports diversification of bookings and revenue while ride-hailing growth faces increasing autonomous-vehicle uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Uber’s fundamentals remain a potential support: first-quarter revenue rose 14.5% year over year to $13.2 billion, while adjusted EPS exceeded consensus estimates. However, revenue was slightly below expectations, and investors are likely to focus on second-quarter guidance and profitability at the upcoming earnings release.

Uber’s fundamentals remain a potential support: first-quarter revenue rose 14.5% year over year to $13.2 billion, while adjusted EPS exceeded consensus estimates. However, revenue was slightly below expectations, and investors are likely to focus on second-quarter guidance and profitability at the upcoming earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has traded near its 52-week low and below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages after a decline of more than 35% from its recent peak. Analysts remain broadly constructive, with reported price targets substantially above the current level, but the recent weakness reflects elevated execution and industry concerns.

The stock has traded near its 52-week low and below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages after a decline of more than 35% from its recent peak. Analysts remain broadly constructive, with reported price targets substantially above the current level, but the recent weakness reflects elevated execution and industry concerns. Negative Sentiment: Waymo is reportedly considering ending or restructuring its robotaxi partnership with Uber and potentially entering major cities independently. A split could reduce Uber’s role in autonomous mobility, weaken its long-term marketplace advantages and raise questions about how the company will participate if robotaxis become more prevalent. Waymo Weighs Ending Uber Robotaxi Partnership

Waymo is reportedly considering ending or restructuring its robotaxi partnership with Uber and potentially entering major cities independently. A split could reduce Uber’s role in autonomous mobility, weaken its long-term marketplace advantages and raise questions about how the company will participate if robotaxis become more prevalent. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also debating whether autonomous fleets operated directly by Waymo, Tesla or Alphabet could pressure Uber’s margins and distribution role over the long term, despite Uber’s asset-light model and global customer network.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. UBS Group downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.65.

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Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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