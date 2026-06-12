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First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
Sirius XM logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • First Wilshire Securities Management cut its Sirius XM stake by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 50,409 shares valued at about $1.01 million.
  • Institutional interest remains significant: Berkshire Hathaway and several other funds increased holdings, and 10.69% of Sirius XM shares are now owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
  • Sirius XM reported better-than-expected quarterly results with EPS of $0.72 on revenue of $2.09 billion, and the company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share for a 3.9% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,409 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,507 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.'s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 124,807,117 shares of the company's stock worth $2,904,886,000 after buying an additional 5,030,425 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 66.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 133,014 shares of the company's stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 53,019 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 52.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,511 shares of the company's stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 117,250 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sirius XM from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIRI

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $30.11.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Sirius XM's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Sirius XM's payout ratio is 45.57%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 20,744 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $618,793.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,462.29. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company's stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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