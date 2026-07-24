FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,005 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.81% of FirstCash worth $149,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FirstCash alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 474,977 shares of the company's stock worth $89,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,535 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in FirstCash by 70,840.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,921 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,439,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in FirstCash by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 537,734 shares of the company's stock worth $85,704,000 after purchasing an additional 115,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company's stock.

FirstCash Stock Down 5.4%

FCFS stock opened at $197.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.21 and a twelve month high of $235.97. The stock's 50 day moving average is $220.18 and its 200-day moving average is $201.13.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. FirstCash had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.15%.FirstCash's revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCFS

Trending Headlines about FirstCash

Here are the key news stories impacting FirstCash this week:

Positive Sentiment: FirstCash delivered record second-quarter operating results, with earnings and revenue beating estimates on strong pawn demand. Article Title

FirstCash delivered record second-quarter operating results, with earnings and revenue beating estimates on strong pawn demand. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share and authorized a new $150 million share repurchase program, signaling confidence in cash flow and capital returns. Article Title

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share and authorized a new $150 million share repurchase program, signaling confidence in cash flow and capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: FirstCash announced a planned CEO transition for 2027, with Brent Stuart set to take over and Rick Wessel moving to Executive Chairman, indicating a long-term succession plan rather than an abrupt change. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $679,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,337,042.46. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $454,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,121,980.86. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,104 over the last 90 days. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FirstCash, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FirstCash wasn't on the list.

While FirstCash currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here