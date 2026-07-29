FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,641 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of FirstCash worth $32,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 490.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 113.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCFS. Zacks Research lowered FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings cut FirstCash from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.25.

Read Our Latest Report on FirstCash

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $454,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,121,980.86. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $679,230.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,337,042.46. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $6,243,104. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.0%

FCFS stock opened at $206.73 on Wednesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $235.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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