FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS Stock Holdings Lessened by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,241 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,269 shares during the quarter. FirstCash comprises about 1.8% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.92% of FirstCash worth $135,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 127.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $32,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 70.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.99, for a total transaction of $365,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,721,954.66. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,825,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 150,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,533,920.38. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,840 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.86% of the company's stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $226.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.52. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.21 and a 52 week high of $235.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.81.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.39. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstCash

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

See Also

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