FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,027 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 100,457 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 507.9% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 766 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More FirstEnergy News

Here are the key news stories impacting FirstEnergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance: FirstEnergy reported quarterly earnings in line with consensus and revenue of $3.68 billion, above the $3.51 billion estimate. Transmission growth and higher electricity demand supported the results. FirstEnergy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Transmission Growth

FirstEnergy reported quarterly earnings in line with consensus and revenue of $3.68 billion, above the $3.51 billion estimate. Transmission growth and higher electricity demand supported the results. Positive Sentiment: Data-center demand is a major catalyst: Growing electricity needs from data centers are improving the outlook for FirstEnergy’s transmission and distribution investments, potentially supporting rate-base growth and earnings over time. The shares also reached a technical buy point, indicating constructive momentum from some market participants. Data centers boost FirstEnergy prospects

Growing electricity needs from data centers are improving the outlook for FirstEnergy’s transmission and distribution investments, potentially supporting rate-base growth and earnings over time. The shares also reached a technical buy point, indicating constructive momentum from some market participants. Positive Sentiment: Guidance and strategy reaffirmed: Management maintained its earnings outlook and emphasized long-term grid modernization, transmission expansion and regulatory investment plans. That supports the company’s profile as a regulated utility with relatively visible future cash flows. FirstEnergy Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management maintained its earnings outlook and emphasized long-term grid modernization, transmission expansion and regulatory investment plans. That supports the company’s profile as a regulated utility with relatively visible future cash flows. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains debated: Analysts and market commentary differ on whether FE is undervalued after earnings. At roughly 26 times earnings, the stock may require continued execution and sustained demand growth to justify further gains. Is FirstEnergy Undervalued After Its Q2 2026 Earnings Update?

Analysts and market commentary differ on whether FE is undervalued after earnings. At roughly 26 times earnings, the stock may require continued execution and sustained demand growth to justify further gains. Negative Sentiment: Investment and balance-sheet risks remain: FirstEnergy’s grid expansion requires significant capital spending, while its debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88 and low liquidity ratios could limit financial flexibility. Regulatory approval and execution are also important to realizing the expected benefits.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $48.76 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 6.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. FirstEnergy's dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, New Street Research set a $52.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FE

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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