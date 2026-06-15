Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Buys 40,500 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 7.8% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $338,721.80. This trade represents a 98.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $80.34 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company's 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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