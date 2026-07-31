Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,723 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 78,219 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $3,507,063,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $3,323,210,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,588,663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,215,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Fiserv from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FISV

Fiserv Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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