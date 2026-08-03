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Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Stock Position Boosted by JANA Partners Management LP

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Fiserv logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • JANA Partners nearly doubled its Fiserv stake in the first quarter, adding 2.19 million shares to hold 4.44 million shares worth approximately $247.5 million, or 0.83% of the company.
  • Institutional ownership remains high at 90.98%, while Fiserv’s CFO purchased 10,060 shares at $49.70 each in June.
  • Analysts maintain a generally cautious view, with a consensus “Hold” rating and $76.57 target price. Fiserv exceeded quarterly EPS expectations but reported a 2% year-over-year revenue decline.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

JANA Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,435,605 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,190,085 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 14.8% of JANA Partners Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JANA Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.83% of Fiserv worth $247,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FISV

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. This represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $141.38.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Fiserv's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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