Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Stock Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930,087 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 35,125 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Fiserv worth $51,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,907,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Fiserv from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FISV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 10,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

See Also

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