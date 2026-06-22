Fisher Funds Management LTD Cuts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Fisher Funds Management LTD lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,051 shares of the company's stock after selling 78,215 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 1.7% of Fisher Funds Management LTD's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fisher Funds Management LTD owned about 0.12% of Zoetis worth $58,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, The Gross Law Firm, Kessler Topaz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and others, announced or reiterated securities class actions against Zoetis, with claims tied to alleged misstatements and omissions about product adoption during the January 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026 period. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, The Gross Law Firm, Kessler Topaz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and others, announced or reiterated securities class actions against Zoetis, with claims tied to alleged misstatements and omissions about product adoption during the January 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026 period. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits highlighted a July 27, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and suggested investors who bought ZTS during the class period may have suffered losses, increasing legal overhang and uncertainty for the stock. Article Title

The lawsuits highlighted a July 27, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and suggested investors who bought ZTS during the class period may have suffered losses, increasing legal overhang and uncertainty for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted ZTS recently outperformed the broader market, but that commentary was largely backward-looking and did not change the heavier focus on litigation headlines. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $78.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $161.77. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoetis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoetis wasn't on the list.

While Zoetis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here