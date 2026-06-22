Fisher Funds Management LTD Sells 242,305 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Fisher Funds Management LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,594 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 242,305 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.2% of Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fisher Funds Management LTD owned approximately 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $41,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,707 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 39,986 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,051 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,148,974 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $183,188,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $84,587.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,816,861.34. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 81,038 shares of company stock worth $6,683,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $87.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business's 50-day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.13. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $89.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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