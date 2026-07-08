Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $43.45 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,380 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises 3.9% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI's holdings in Vertiv were worth $43,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,701,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $333.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $305.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.12 and a 200 day moving average of $262.07. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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