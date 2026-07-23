Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,692 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Five Below worth $24,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $1,416,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 184,518 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Five Below by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

Five Below Trading Up 0.6%

Five Below stock opened at $204.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $251.63. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $199.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Five Below's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Five Below from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $224.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna lowered Five Below to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut Five Below from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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