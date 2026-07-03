Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 158,950 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,384 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 158,950 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.06% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $44,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 93.0% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,272 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 57,583 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,009.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 359,025 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $33,142,000 after buying an additional 326,664 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 30,896 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $90.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.76 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

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About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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