Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 21,544 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,237 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.06% of McKesson worth $66,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,104,719 shares of the company's stock worth $9,929,380,000 after buying an additional 73,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,780,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,746,118,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,344 shares of the company's stock worth $2,333,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,825,954 shares of the company's stock worth $2,318,102,000 after buying an additional 144,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,394,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,850,001,000 after buying an additional 126,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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McKesson Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $786.17 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $637.00 and a twelve month high of $999.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $770.09 and its 200 day moving average is $839.35. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is 8.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 target price on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded McKesson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $960.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total value of $101,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $482,848. This represents a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,463 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.13, for a total value of $6,559,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $11,147,919.66. The trade was a 37.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 20,285 shares of company stock worth $15,546,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Further Reading

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